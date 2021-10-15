Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.03.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 230,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

