Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BLOZF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 119,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,352. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
