Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BLOZF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 119,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,352. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

