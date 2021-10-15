Cappasity Price Tops $0.0035 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Cappasity has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $2.30 million and $311,718.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00206872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00092491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

