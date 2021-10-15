Cardano (ADA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.36 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $73.34 billion and $3.36 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00003590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00090457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00384462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012872 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00034170 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,899,071,908 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

