Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 3.9%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.72. 8,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 850,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.43.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

