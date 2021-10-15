CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.08% of CarMax worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

