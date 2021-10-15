Cartenna Capital LP Has $11.87 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up 3.4% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Allegion worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,625,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $133.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,648. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

