Cartenna Capital LP Invests $8.73 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. AutoZone makes up about 2.5% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

NYSE AZO traded up $10.35 on Friday, hitting $1,727.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,719. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,738.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,621.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,534.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

