Cartenna Capital LP Takes $6.79 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,000. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.9% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. 15,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.