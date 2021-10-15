Cartenna Capital LP Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.9% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.85. 41,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,481. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day moving average is $196.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

