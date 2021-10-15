Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 44.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 32.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carter’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,543,000 after purchasing an additional 114,323 shares during the period.

CRI stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

