Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.60% of Carter’s worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000.

CRI opened at $97.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

