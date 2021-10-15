Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $9.92. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 47,634 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

