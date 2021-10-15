Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Casa Systems has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,000. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 20.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.