CashHand (CHND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $444.00

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $172,979.12 and $444.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashHand has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

CashHand Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,239,508 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

