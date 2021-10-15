Casper Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $283.82 million and $31.31 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00067789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00110883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,662.87 or 0.99930920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.57 or 0.06219163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,409,920,212 coins and its circulating supply is 2,374,993,651 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

