CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTT. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NYSE:CTT traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $9.40. 46,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

