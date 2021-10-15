CBC.network (CBC) Price Hits $0.0478 on Exchanges

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a market cap of $7.44 million and $313,407.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00206925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00092796 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

