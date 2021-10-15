CCUniverse (UVU) Hits Market Capitalization of $18,361.94

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $18,361.94 and $6.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004185 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

