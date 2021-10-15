CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $441.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.80 million to $444.80 million. CDK Global reported sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after purchasing an additional 417,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,340,000 after purchasing an additional 137,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

