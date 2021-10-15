CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CDHSF remained flat at $$0.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Separately, HSBC upgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

