CEEK VR Trading 46.8% Higher Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $1.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00205077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.