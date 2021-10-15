Celo Price Reaches $5.73 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Celo coin can now be bought for $5.73 or 0.00009704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $99.99 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00112165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,003.86 or 0.99861112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.64 or 0.06327456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.