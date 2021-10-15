CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CX opened at $7.08 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 3,283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,950 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

