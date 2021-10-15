Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.81 and traded as low as C$1.73. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 83,253 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,318.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

