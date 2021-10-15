Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 294.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,892 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

