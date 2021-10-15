CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.77. 64,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $82,395,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

