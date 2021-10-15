Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.80 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $202.22 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00112658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,327.28 or 0.99974900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.04 or 0.06317668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,735,156 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

