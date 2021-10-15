Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,088.72

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,088.72 ($14.22) and traded as low as GBX 1,007.16 ($13.16). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 1,110 ($14.50), with a volume of 800,948 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a current ratio of 23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,088.72.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

