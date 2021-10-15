Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $35.44

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $36.72. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.