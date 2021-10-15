CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,764. CFN Enterprises has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

