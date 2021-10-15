Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $36.04 million and $3.55 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00209051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00092941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

