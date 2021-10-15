Chakana Copper (OTC:CHKKF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Chakana Copper (OTC:CHKKF) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. acquisition, development and operation of mineral properties. It operates through the tourmaline breccia pipes, and Soledad projects. The company was founded on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

