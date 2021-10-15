ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $25.74

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $26.65. ChampionX shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 811 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.07 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
