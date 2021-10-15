ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $25.74

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $26.65. ChampionX shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 811 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.07 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

