ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $401,585.84 and approximately $7,042.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00110195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.77 or 0.99756986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.28 or 0.06223684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

