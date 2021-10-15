ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $155,966.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,025.61 or 0.99896940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.96 or 0.00579739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001634 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.