Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 5.3%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 28,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,326,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chindata Group by 3,413.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 73,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chindata Group by 165.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64,236 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

