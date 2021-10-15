Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 5.3%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 28,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,326,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
A number of brokerages have commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chindata Group by 3,413.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 73,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chindata Group by 165.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64,236 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
