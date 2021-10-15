Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.47

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 1028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

CJEWY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

