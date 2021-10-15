Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Cap of $139.87 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Chromia has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $139.87 million and approximately $31.04 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00216608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00094692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.