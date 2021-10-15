Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,702.29

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,702.29 ($22.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($20.38). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($20.58), with a volume of 1,916 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,851.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,702.29. The stock has a market cap of £173.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50.

In other news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 8,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,940 ($25.35), for a total transaction of £155,200 ($202,769.79).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

