CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.12% of CI Financial worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

