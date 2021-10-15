CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Up 98.1% in September

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 243,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CI Financial by 339.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $1,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.63. 37,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,706. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

