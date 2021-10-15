CIBC Increases Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.55.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 358,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.