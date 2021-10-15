CIBC Increases Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.