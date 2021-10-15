CIBC Increases Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESVIF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESVIF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,538. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.