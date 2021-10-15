CIBC Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$1.60

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.16.

BDRBF remained flat at $$1.66 during trading on Friday. 1,747,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

