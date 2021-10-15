CIBC Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,140. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

