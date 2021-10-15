CIBC Raises Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$22.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPZEF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

