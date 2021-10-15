Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,370,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth $28,444,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

