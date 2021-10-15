Citadel (CTL) Achieves Market Cap of $81,225.06

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Citadel has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $81,225.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

